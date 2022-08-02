‘No eating’ rule leads to drama on board luxury yacht on ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’

Now I do understand that it’s important to adhere to guidelines that are laid out in an invitation, but some rules are silly. “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” star Beverley Steyn decided to invite the ladies on a luxury yacht but the golden rule was “no eating”. As her good friend loaned the luxury yacht, she wanted to treat it as she would her own property.

Mrs Leo was the most in disbelief over the guideline set out by Beverley and was the first to rebel by ensuring she packed her sushi “skaftin”. Beverley, for the first time since the show aired, arrived late to an event – she was a strong contender for always being the first to arrive. Arriving late to her own event, however, has knocked her out of the running now. The eye candy she had wrapped around her arm, as she strutted the boardwalk, looking like a Victoria’s Secret model, I suspect might be behind her lateness.

When asked by her girlfriends if food was really not allowed, Beverley stood her ground and told the ladies that it was the case on the yacht. Bev basically said 🤭 #RHOCT

Different boats, different rules pic.twitter.com/kcNnoKObIx — Tricia Takanawa (@Kgothatso) July 31, 2022 She did however offer guests vodka, tequila and champagne. Not sure though if drinking on an empty stomach on a yacht is the wisest thing. Once the hunger hit among the ladies, the sushi, Steers and Burger King “skaftins” came out and Beverley was not happy one bit, especially with her bestie, Thato.

That said, Beverley could have at least offered her guests a non-messy snack platter. The lady organised a Yatch outing without any snacks or food? #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/Zc0nP8pYxS — Beloved| 🇿🇦| (@thabiler6) July 31, 2022 I foresee there might be trouble brewing for the besties, especially since Beverley’s words were twisted to Rooksie by Thato. Thato’s drinking continues to be a hot topic and the Queen of Constantia, Camilla McDowell, even invited her out for yoga disguised as a therapy session.

Camilla’s calm energy also seems to be a hit among viewers, who are slowly warming up to her. Camilla has such great energy mahn, or it’s just me? She is one of my favs #RHOCT — Tsholofelo 🍃 (@Tsholofelo_le) July 31, 2022 But instead of bringing water or a smoothie, Thato brought over a Chardonnay from her wine brand, Thato Wines. With a sleepover on the cards, I’m hoping for some real drama on the reality show, not broken English and Thato’s booze woes.