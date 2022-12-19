No shower hour as ‘Big Brother Titans’ hits screens in January

Mzansi’s much loved drama-filled reality series ‘Big Brother Titans’ returns to screens in January 2023. While the season will bring with it a lot of the action and intense moments the series is known for, viewers will be missing out on the infamous steamy “Shower Hour”, which won’t be included in this season.

TV: No shower hour



Due to the segment not being well received on #BBMzansi, @DStv is doing away with “Shower Hour”.



Big Brother Titans will NOT have Shower Hour. #KgopoloReports #BBTitans#GiantsAreComing pic.twitter.com/9NeBXuWwyT — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) December 15, 2022 Viewers who looked forward to seeing their favourite contestants taking a bath or shower will be disappointed to know that the channel has cut that portion of the show and won’t be airing any of the nude scenes. For others, this was good news as they wanted the nudity cut out. MultiChoice and DStv announced what may be one of the biggest seasons of the “Big Brother” franchise yet, to begin on Sunday, January 15 , live on DStv. Die-hard fans of the show will be happy to know that BB Mzanzi and BBNaija will team up as hosts to bring you an entertaining season.

This special edition of the “Big Brother” franchise will feature selected housemates from South Africa and Nigeria in one house, playing the game for the ultimate prize of R2 million. Executive head of programming for M-Net Channels, Nomsa Philiso, said the “Big Brother Titans” edition will run until April and the winner will take home a cash prize and title. Philiso said: “’Big Brother Titans’ is a special edition of the widely loved ‘Big Brother’ show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BB Mzansi and BBNaija.

“We are bringing housemates from two giant nations, South Africa and Nigeria, under one roof, to give entertainment audiences across the continent a show of intense drama like never before. “We are telling our audience to be ready for the biggest takeover on TV. It promises an abundance of South African and Nigerian swag, banter, romance, and everything in between.” She adds: “This is a meeting of the Titans, and the winner will take home a sum of R2m plus other prizes. As usual, DStv viewers will have to vote to keep their favourite housemates on the show. The winner will also be determined by viewers’ votes across Africa after 72 days.”

As a bonus, Showmax will stream the show in the UK, New Zealand, and about 50 other countries. Fans can also catch up on previous seasons of “Big Brother Mzansi” and BBNaija on the streaming platform as they wait for the BBTitans debut season. Tweeps had this to say about the no “shower hour” concept: @Swanktified: “This information should have been made known earlier, I would have definitely entered. My one qualm about the competition was the imposed nudity”.

This information should have been made known earlier, I would have definitely entered.



My one qualm about the competition was the imposed nudity — Karabo Seleka (@Swanktified) December 15, 2022 @LaceTshenolo wrote: “Let it go I dislike it too. Seeing naked ppl mcwemm . When it’s shower hour I switch to other channels”. Let it go I dislike it too. Seeing naked ppl mcwemm . When it's shower hour I switch to other channels — Reality (@LaceTshenolo) December 15, 2022 @Khobra101 wrote: “Thank you. Shower hour never made sense ... I mean where’s the fun in watching people washing their bodies?? Bathong...🤷🏿🤦🏾”. Thank you. Shower hour never made sense... I mean where's the fun in watching people washing their bodies?? Bathong...🤷🏿🤦🏾 — Emotions are high! (@Khobra101) December 15, 2022