Nomsa Buthelezi. Picture: Supplied

One thing that we learn every week on "Our Perfect Wedding," is that it is never too late to get married. On Sunday, viewers met Nonhlanhla Nene and Phumlani Nxumalo. Although, both are over 40 they still wanted to celebrate their love by getting married. The couple from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal staged a two-day wedding celebration, and who better to lead us through it than the Gomorrah Diva herself. Yup, Nomsa Buthelezi is back and it must be said that it is an honour to have her back.

The couple met one morning while Phumlani was driving around. He spotted her and knew immediately that "she was the one".

Nonhlanhla, on the other hand, was initially not too keen on his romantic advances. "I'm not used to having people stop and ask for my number," she said.

Walking with her sister Nomathemba, Nonhlanhla suggested that Phumlani drives her to where she was going and he saw that as an opportunity to win the sister over to get to her.

While en route to their destination, Phumlani could not stop begging for Nonhlanhla's contact number and Nomathemba eventually gave in. "I couldn't bear him nagging me about her anymore," she said.

The gentleman suggested dinner as his calling card to Nonhlanhla and the rest was definitely history.

"We ordered some food, so she could eat while I professed my love to her," he said.

Phumlani then proposed in 2017.

The couple's white wedding theme was lemon and navy blue. Her bridesmaids wore lemon dresses while Makoti wore a strapless, heart-shaped ballgown.

The groom wore a three-piece blue suit with maroon stripes while his groomsmen wore blue and lemon ties.

On their traditional celebration, Nonhlanhla was officially introduced to Phumlani's family. The gifting ceremony took place where after Makoto and the groom, in their traditional attires, danced the night away.

For their reception, they changed into their second traditional attire, green and lemon. After all was said and done, the couple dubbed their day as their perfect wedding.