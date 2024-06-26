Nozipho Ntshangase shares details about her Mommy Club journey

The Mommy Club’s TV star Nozipho Ntshangase has opened up about her experience of being on reality TV. The mom of eight has also opened up about the friendships she has formed as well some of the things she has learned while being on the Showmax show.

Viewers commended her for her strength and vulnerability regarding her story, she reveals to us where she gets her strength from, after the video of her husband Zola being in a heated argument with her and the kids made rounds on the internet. “God has carried me, and kept my heart alive. God’s promises are what I hold on to and I trust that he has a grand plan for my family”. Ntshangase said her eight kids were her reason to fight and have strength because they look up to her and rely on her.

She said she received a lot of love from the viewers of the show however some viewers felt that she did not open up like the other cast members did and they would have loved to see her engaging more in controversial conversations with the other moms. She does reveal that one of her regrets was not engaging or interacting as much with the other ladies. “I have different relationships with all the ladies, but at the moment, I am a lot closer with Ms Manche”.