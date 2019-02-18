Micheal Moipolai and Martha Moipolai. Picture: Supplied

In a society where many women run away from baby mama drama, Micheal Moipolai who took Martha Kokame's hand in marriage braved the situation because "what if the tables were turned? Would you not deserve love?" That is why the 32-year-old accepted his 28-year-old bride's two young children and the couple was joint in holy matrimony on the popular show Our Perfect Wedding.

The two say they met randomly in the streets of Randfontein and that it was love at first sight.

"I asked when we'd meet again and she said any time that suited me. I asked her how I would know she was serious, and she hugged and kissed me," said Micheal.

But even with such an extreme beginning, two weeks passed before the couple reached out to each other and when they finally did, that began their long term relationship.

"At first I told him I was not ready for a relationship, mainly because I've dated so many guys and they broke my heart. The test was for him to prove that he was serious about me," said Martha.

The couple invited the show so that everyone can share in their love.

And while everything seemed to be on-course the night before, D-Day proved otherwise. Firstly the bride ran late because her transportation didn't make it on time. The second issue was that the couple booked a huge venue to accommodate 90 guests, but many cancelled their attendance on that very day.

The bride's white wedding dress also had an issue as the designer did not get accurate measurements and the back buttons were coming out, leaving her bra exposed.

The groom wore a navy blue check suit, while the groomsmen wore light blue suits and the bridesmaids wore mint green dresses.

To make matters worse, the groom had no immediate family in attendance. Moipolai's father could not make it and his brother went to work, "I'm alone," he said bringing Vele to tears.

But against all odds, the couple said they're "I do's" and tears continued to shed from the groom as the soon-to-be Mrs Moipolai walked down the aisle.

The reception area was decorated in mint green and blue where the couple shared their first dance, eating and dancing took place, before the couple changed into their traditional attire.

"At the end I enjoyed myself. I even forgot that there were people who disappointed me," said Mrs Moipolai.

In the end, the Moipolai's thought that their special day was their perfect wedding.