This week a couple of 20 years celebrated their love with a white wedding, as they had already done their traditional celebration in 2008. Rebecca Dladla met Thulani Dladla while travelling to school. When Thulani made passes at Rebecca, she would simply keep quiet and ignore him.

"Even if you'd greet her, she'd just look at you and not reply," said Thulani.

But after a while, his smile warmed her heart and she opened up getting to know him.

"He didn't give up. He kept coming back," said Rebecca.

The couple from Leondale now share three kids together, two girls and the surprise baby boy.

"We agreed that we wanted one child. After the first born, the following year we had another child, we didn't have a problem with it. But since we had agreed that we only want one child, we made a decision that I'd get sterilised and we wouldn't have more children.

"But because God is great and He performs miracles, nine years after my sterilisation, I fell pregnant," added Rebecca.

What has sustained the couple for so many years is love and just treating each other well. A principle that kept them together in good and bad times too, such as when their last born son almost drowned and their daughter getting into a car accident that left her temporarily paralysed, all in one year.

Wow guys this couple 🤗 I’m still in awe 🥰

Love

Respect

Humble

Genuine

My take away from this episode is that, It still exists, don’t settle!#OurPerfectWedding — Thobakgale Pheladi (@bubu_pearl) January 6, 2019

"Because God showed us His grace, we decided to have our white wedding. She'll get to wear her white dress and I'll wear my suit," said Thulani.

On their big day, filled with unprecedented events such as a falling table and rain, the groom wore a brown suit with champagne accent colours with his tie and pocket square and the bride finally wore her mermaid style white dress.

Rebecca & Thulani. Picture: Twitter

The bridal party kept with the theme, all dressed in champagne coloured garments.

After the photo shoot, the couple was welcomed by the rain but that didn't deter them.

Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela also gave his speech, before the sharing of food, dancing until the end when the couple declared the day as their perfect wedding.

IOL