'Papa Penny Ahee': Mama Nomi’s heartbreak touches the hearts of South Africans

While fans are ecstatic about the return of legendary disco musician Penny Penny’s popular reality TV show “Papa Penny Ahee”, it’s Mama Nomi’s grief that took the centre stage. Fans of the show always look forward to Papa Penny’s humour and lingo, especially his unique way of speaking English that has kept fans glued to their screens. The new season of the reality show, which kicked off last Thursday, started on a rather sad note when Mama Nomi opened up about the pain of dealing with tragic death of her son. Mama Nomi's firstborn son, 23-year-old Nicholas, committed suicide at Soshanguve train station, in Pretoria in July 2019. Nicholas made few appearances on Papa Penny’s popular reality TV show, and although he grew up and lived with his grandparents in Soshanguve, he spent some time with the family in Giyani.

Sharing the devastating news on social media at the time, Papa Penny wrote: “Nicolas RIP we will always remember you from our reality show session 1 and session 2 as family we are so disappointed because we were still waiting to see your progress as man who can look after us even your sister and nomi and Penny Penny jr to be [their] big brother god bless your road famba kahle.”

But it seems the family is said to have been struggling to come to terms with the death of Nicholas, especially Mama Nomi who seems to be taking the blame.

She mentioned that she was close with her son but he never gave any indication that he would take his own life.

Fans have been touched by Mama Nomi’s painful journey in dealing with her son’s tragic death.

See Twitter reactions below:

Pray for Mama Nomie. Going through the loss of your child is painful. It's heartbreaking, it's like a part of u dies and gets buried with ur child. #papapennyahee #papapenny — Nonhle 😊 (@nonhlemtho) April 16, 2020

Mommies please STOP this trend of when you get married you leave you child and move on with husband and new kids. It hurts the children. STOP IT. If you get married move in with your children. Please. If husband doesn't agree then leave him n stay with your kid #papapennyahee — Ntombikayise (@ntombiloveym) April 16, 2020

Then Papa Penny's mother caused a stir on social media when she said Nicholas committed suicide because he was "bewitched."

I've just heard Papa Penny's mother say the Nicholas committed suicide because he was bewitched, we still have a long way to go regarding depression #PapaPennyAhee — Zamambatha Shandu (@NtombeLong) April 16, 2020

Hai Papa Penny's mother gives bad advice shame🤞🏼🤞🏼firstly she's saying Nicholas was bewitched and now she's saying maybe Bongani is not Papa Penny's son, instead of pushing her son to make more of an effort to connect with his kids🙄#papapennyahee — ABSOLUTE FUCKERY (@Tshepeeysow) April 17, 2020