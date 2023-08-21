Part 1 of ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ reunion: What a mess!

The masks certainly came off on part-one of ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ reunion show. After what had seemed like forever, the first local real housewife franchise was back on screens, after all the turbulent starts it had.

But, the third season of ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ failed to live up to expectations. Excitement was certainly there to see what the Joburg “it girls” would be offering, which was a whole lot of nothing if we are being honest. When it comes to the housewives, I have a soft spot; trash TV or whatever you want to call it, week after week I caught up on the ladies, who clearly were forced to be friends. A bag is a bag, I guess.

The masks clearly fell off at part-one of the reunion hosted by media personality MaBlerh, who has slowly now assumed the role of being Mzansi’s Andy Cohen. Cohen hosts all of Bravo’s real housewives reunions and after successfully hosting Durban and Gqeberha, MaBlerh is hosting Joburg’s reunion. Reunions usually are broken into parts, due to there being plenty to discuss from the season, but honestly this could have been an hour-long special.

All of the ladies, except for Lebo Mokoena, teamed up against Thobekile Mdlalose and Lethabo Mathatho. Watson had plenty to say about Mathatho and Mdlalose calling them out, but Mdlalose said “not today” and was ready with the receipts. Watson was brought to task about all that she had said and that e-wallet she sent for “muthi or cleansing”, depending on whose story you are buying.

#RHOJReunion #RHOJ Lol Nicole is two faced 😂😂😂😂😂i can’t believe she chose to lie while Thobekile had proof pic.twitter.com/xCdlUHKFCA — Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) August 19, 2023 For someone who only had one storyline - her broken marriage; from one minute wanting Veli back, next minute being over him and muti allegations, Watson is brave to say Mathatho was not real.

At least Lethabo has 3 narratives wena Nicole your whole narrative was a man who didn't want you to girl please#RHOJ #RHOJReunion #RHOJ pic.twitter.com/XXt6tINPcN — Baby Gorgeous 💜 (@BodlaniSisipho) August 19, 2023 Fine, Mathatho was calculative with her storylines this season. She latched on to the “body shaming” topic for too long but there was some range, even though we still have questions about that green tea.

One person who had no range but plenty of camera time was Leon Payne. Next time producers, just let us know upfront if the show is ‘The Real Housewives of Leon’. Mdlalose is right to make him pay up her money, because why did he act like he was okay with her saying he had a spiritual demon for him to switch up at the reunion?

They tried coming for Thobekile and forgot she has a mouth😂😂😂#RHOJReunion pic.twitter.com/VHcHq8fILq — IG:siyanda_mwelase (@siyah_94) August 19, 2023 Don’t play with the underground gang, Payne. And Mareli Bentley, when did you decide that you don’t like Mdlalose and Mathatho?