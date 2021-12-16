’Pastors’ Wives’ to return with more drama in new season

Honey TV's popular drama-filled reality show Pastors' Wives is set to return to Mzansi screens this coming January. The success of the first season saw viewers left wanting more of the Pastors’ Wives. With each episode the show consistently trended on social media and had high ratings.

The show features the wives of prominent pastors from across the continent who are infamous for “less than Christian like” actions. This coming season viewers will witness a few layers of the wives peeling off. “They defy the odds; they’re determined to live their lives, and go against the social expectations,'' says Valentino Mathibela, Pastors’ Wives series director.

“The new additions to the cast of course bring a stir to the settled waters. The OG’s suffer a fall out from an innocent situation that needed to be handled better, but since it’s Pastors’ Wives, they keep it real by calling out nonsense,” she said. Three new cast members are set to join the show. One of South Africa’s most popular faces in gospel, Noluvo Duna, joins as a new addition. Duna, the youngest wife, but still equally committed and conservative, said: “What I do and who I am reflects on my husband, be it good or bad. That is why I believe in being authentic and true to myself.”

Self-proclaimed “glamour girl and globetrotter” Judy Renoto joins the cast. Renoto and her husband have been married for 22 years and run Trinity Life International Ministries in Gauteng, South Africa. “People think being a pastor’s wife means you must become boring and uninteresting.

“That doesn’t have to always be the case, and I think we show that this season,” says Renoto. Tshidi Motlhose, a production company director and the wife of Pastor Ananias Tebogo Motlhose also joins the cast and remarks that “the fact that my life is being exposed to the public will have a massive impact. Let’s see how it goes.” Adeola Costa Ayo, Anietie Ezeimo, Phume Khethang and Nandipha Mlombi from the original cast, are all set to return for the new season with the exception of Innocent Sadiki from the first season.