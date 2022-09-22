Phumeza and Shota Mdabe on why people should tune in to their wedding special ‘PS: I Love You’

Actress and TV host Phumeza Mdabe and her music producer husband Mnqobi 'Shota' Mdabe are set to give Mzansi an inside look into their nuptials with their four-part wedding special, “PS: I Love You, Phumeza and Shota’s Wedding Special”. In IOL Entertainment’s interview with the couple, the actress opened up about how her musician husband in 2012 popped the big question.

She shared: "I was home in the Eastern Cape for the December holidays. On the 27th of December, I got up and wondered why my aunt wanted us to cook a special meal, we had just done that on Christmas Day. “Only to find that everyone knew his people were coming to negotiate lobola that day except me. I just heard people at the gate. “My dad technically asked me if I knew these people, to which I replied that this was my husband's way of asking for marriage. Of course, I said I knew who these people were,” she said.

Phumeza and Shota met when the music producer was assigned to work on her debut album “Feeling Brand New” when she signed to Universal Music in 2007. “We didn't kick it off immediately either, it took a few months of getting to know one another,” Phumeza recalled. The couple, who have been together for eight years, credit their patience with one another for their successful relationship.

“We grew up in very harsh environments, we had to unlearn all the toxic traits and support each other through our healing. That meant learning to be vulnerable with each other. “We have worked very hard to be here because of all the things we each carried into our marriage unknowingly. But, both parties have to be willing,” she said. Phumeza and Shota are a private couple, having given the public glimpses of their life here and there.

They decided to let the cameras in as they want to share their journey. “We want to share our experience from the journey we've been through. The things we've learnt about the importance of doing things right when it comes to one's ancestors as Africans, especially when one decides to get married. “So that other people can avoid going through what we went through because it's just information that's needed. Had we had knowledge on certain things, we could have avoided more than half of what we went through in order to learn what we learnt,” Shota explained.

No wedding is without family drama, the couple dealt with their fair share of it. “Our families were clear on what needed to be done. So as much as sometimes tempers would rise because of pressure etc, it was always quick to die down because everyone had a bigger picture in mind,” she said. Having been in the public eye for so long has made both Phumeza and Shota grow a thick skin. So they are well aware of what comes with giving the public an inside view to your private life.

“We are very conscious about separating our relationship and our reasons for wanting to build a family together from that being of the entertainment industry/social media,” Shota explained. “We expect that people will project onto us after realising that we are not the 'lavish' celebrity couple they think we are. If we could do what we do, without the fame, we would take that option without hesitation,” Phumeza added. Shota and Phumeza also prepared their children for the reality TV moment.

“We have been speaking to the kids though, especially our daughter who is in Grade 10. We are very nervous about how they will take everything. Our therapist is ready to tackle some stuff as soon as the show airs! Hahaha” Phumeza and Shota say that people should tune in to their four-part wedding special “to see how God can take you from the top right down to the dust and build you back up but this time, arm you with so much knowledge, strength and the true understanding of what life is.” “That's been our marriage journey. That love is not being on cloud nine most times, it comes with tests, responsibilities, accountability but also joy, fulfilment, purpose. Also, we share lessons we learnt about our ancestry, how important it is.