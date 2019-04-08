"Our Perfect Wedding" took us to Limpopo on Sunday to witness Kgomotso Sibanda, 39, who originates from Ga-Ramokoka in the North West to

Frank Makgwale, 51, from Jane Furse, Limpopo be joined holy matrimony. The two met in Pretoria in 2009 while Kgomotso was waiting for a bus and Frank was driving his taxi. Upon spotting her, he had immediate butterflies.

"I had to come up with a plan to find out where she lives," he said.

He did not hesitate to ask her what she wanted to drink, in exchange for her contact number.

"I said, no ways! You bought me juice in exchange for my phone number?" said makoti who ended up parting with her number at Frank's persistence.

But it wasn't smooth sailing for Frank as he had to work hard to win her over, like take her to church and buy her food. He later realised that a man cannot live alone and wanted to take her as his wife.

Kgomotso has one child from the previous relationship while Frank has nine. Together they have one, which tallies up to eleven children. Something Kgomotso's family couldn't understand.

"For us to be where we are today, it was tough," said Kgomotso, because of Frank's cheating ways. The cheating got so bad that one of his girlfriends hurt Kgomotso's arm.

Moving past that situation, Frank decided to pay lobola in 2018, nine years later to Kgomotso's surprise. OPW was invited to witness the culmination of a difficult love story.

The couple celebrated their two-day wedding, where makoti wore her white off the shoulder wedding dress, which Nomsa called "the conquer" dress.

Frank wore a silver and navy blue three-piece suit.

The day one wedding was held at Makoti's home in the North West and the couple paraded the streets before heading over to their reception area. As per their church customs, Zion Christian Church, they don't stage the matrimonial inside the church. The reception has to be first, followed by the speeches and the ring exchange.

After this programme, all roads led to Limpopo for day two of the traditional wedding. There they wore their siPedi traditional attires, which Nomsa calls "the colour blocking clothes".

After this, they changed back into the matrimonial attires, white dress and suit, for the people in Limpopo to see before changing again into two Setswana outfits. It was hinted that the couple was meant to change six times but only managed four. The other two, that included a TshiVenda attire, could not be fitted into the lengthy programme.

Back to their Limpopo reception, while the sermon was being rendered, the groom fell asleep only to be woken up his wife. And when he woke up, he asked the DJ for music so he can dance all by himself, at first, before being joined the others. He calls himself the dance king.

After a very busy two day celebration, the couple dubbed theirs a "perfect perfect" wedding.