R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

A source close R. Kelly revealed to TMZ that he is "disgusted" by the Lifetime special even though he hasn't watched the documentary. Since the premiere of 'Surviving R. Kelly' on Lifetime last week, music fans and celebs have called for a boycott of Kelly following the airing of the six-part special.

According to a TMZ source, Kelly hasn't watched the special but said he was "disgusted" by it and claims that the producers of the special have a "vendetta" against him.

In 'Surviving R. Kelly', his alleged sexual and physical abuse victims share in detail, stories of physical assault, rape of underage girls and psychological abuse, all at the hands of the 'Step In The Name of Love' singer.

Last week, Kelly's lawyer Brian Nix allegedly sent a letter to Lifetime where he claims that Kelly plans to "sue everybody who had anything to do with this". The letter adds that Kelly is in possession of an audio recording that Lifetime knew that "some of the girls are lying, but that the budget was too high to turn back now."

One of the only famous faces to appear on 'Surviving R.Kelly' was John Legend who was seen as a "hero" for participating in the special.

Local celebs such as Pearl Thusi and Atandwa Kani have voiced their opinions of Kelly following the airing of "Surviving R. Kelly".

I don’t listen to r kelly anymore. And I do miss listening to his music.

But I’m an effort to support the movement fighting GBV - my daughter won’t ever know his music or contribute to Kelly’s legacy- financially or otherwise. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) January 4, 2019



