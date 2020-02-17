So South Africa, have you fallen in love with the new bachelor yet? Marc Buckner will be steaming up the screens every Thursday.
If you haven’t caught The Bachelor South Africa on M-Net, yet, be sure to make a date with him next week. From turning up the heat in the love department to the kitchen, Gordon Ramsay is back and restaurateurs should be afraid, very afraid.
Gordon Ramsay’s "24 Hours to Hell and Back" is on BBC Lifestyle for a second season. The concept is very similar to that of Kitchen Nightmares, where he visits failing restaurants and helps turn things around, but with one difference this time around – he does so within a tight time-frame.
I’ve always been a fan of this celebrity TV chef and author, who has a wealth of knowledge as a restaurateur and has suffered failures, too.
Yes, he is also famous for dropping those F-bombs in his shows but there’s so much more to him. Although he doesn’t pull back any punches and he calls a spade a spade, he genuinely wants to help the owners of failing restaurants.