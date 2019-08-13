Bishop Makamu. Picture: Twitter

First, it was fake pastors pretending to heal people, now fake sangomas are robbing people of their hard-earned cash. Monday's episode of Moja Love’s reality show "Rea Tsotella" documented a heart-wrenching story of a woman who was robbed of cash and goats by a man who claimed to be a sangoma.

An emotional Orange Farm woman revealed shocking details of how she was scammed by a traditional healer who told her she had a calling.

The woman said it started when she got sick in 2016. She then heard about a popular traditional healer in Lenasia.

The woman said she spent eight months at the man’s home, under the pretenses that she was undergoing traditional healing initiation school.

With the hope of finding help, she and her family paid the man R500 per month and some livestock, while her children were starving. She mentioned at one point her children went to school barefoot.

The woman also detailed the abuse she suffered at the hands of the sangoma and his wife. She claimed the man used to beat the initiates with a sjambok. The sangoma’s wife would spit phlegm in the woman’s food.

When confronted, the sangoma, showed no remorse.

Watch the video below:

Imagine being told that you have a calling to be a sangoma and you find a Gobela to help you through the process of ukuthwasa, only to realise at the end that he is a fake nyanga and he didn't help you with anything.#ReaTsotellaMonday #fakesangoma pic.twitter.com/V6qWzFfk7R — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 12, 2019

Viewers took to Twitter to express their rage towards the con man.

Shabangu go look for a job and stop scamming people #ReaTsotellaMonday #fakesangoma — Nomthandazo (@Nomthandazo_199) August 12, 2019

#ReaTsotellaMonday shabangu looks like a scammer of note he doesnt look powerful at all pic.twitter.com/lINT9XBwa0 — Sbusiso (@sbukhumalo63) August 12, 2019

People are really hungry out there. Fake Sangomas. Fake Prophet. All claiming money from poor people. Angikho right #fakesangoma #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/d3rpu9zmQq — Asemahle (@AseNombombo) August 12, 2019

Tweeps applauded the host, Bishop Makamu for handling the situation well.

Today Bishop did a great job & asked relevant questions #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/V1qE3UGl5d — SLY (@CeelySly) August 12, 2019



