'Real Housewives of Cape Town' cast announced

Fans of “The Real Housewives” franchise will be elated to learn that it has come to Cape Town. The “Real Housewives of Cape Town” (RHOCT) is coming to Mzansi Magic with some new faces bringing opulence and drama to our screens.

Mzansi Magic on Monday announced the names of the cast, who will be part of the 17th international version of the franchise, and the fourth African adaptation. Mzansi Magic promises that the season will have viewers hooked. Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “This may be a global franchise, but our spin on it is very much South African. The storylines explored on the show and the cast’s lives are as authentic as they come.

“As a channel, keeping up with our viewers’ tastes and preferences is important, and this is evidence of that.” Meet “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” below: Beverley Steyn

Born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal, Beverley is an entrepreneur and businesswoman who moved to Cape Town five years ago. She describes herself as highly disciplined, passionate and creative. A property owner and investor with interests in commercial, warehouse and residential property, she loves planes, yachts, fast cars and a luxury lifestyle.

In April, she posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account alongside another blonde, Christal Kay of “The Real Housewives of Joburg” fame. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley (@beverley_erika_steyn) Maybe Christal might have shared some advice with her on how to handle reality TV. Rushda Moosajee

Professionally and fondly known as “RushTush”, Rushda has an impressive social media presence and fitness empire. She was one of the ladies a birdie on our team spotted filming at the V&A Waterfront earlier this year. RushTush has a global following of over 70 000 and almost 3 million impressions per week on Instagram alone.

A qualified personal trainer and online coach, she is the mother of three boys. She is focused, passionate and incredibly ambitious. Rushda may be tiny and reserved and always selective about who she allows to get close, but she can pack a punch – in more ways than one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Rushda Moosajee 🍑 (@rushtush) In her own words: “I’m not one for drama but I will always stand up for what is right.”

Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo A blogger and momfluencer, who is also a successful entrepreneur, she owns a concierge and events company called La Prive Concierge & Events. Mrs Leo is also a proud wife of 14 years and mother to three girls and one boy.

Originally from North West, she is an advocate for sisterhood and is using her social media platform to connect with women across the globe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐨| 𝐌𝐨𝐦•𝐖𝐢𝐟𝐞•𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 (@mrs______leo) Multifaceted, she has achieved a lot in her customer service career: she has worked as a recruitment consultant, personal assistant and social media manager, and is always working on expanding her experience and qualifications. Thato Montse

Entrepreneur, strategist, designer, thinker and wine connoisseur, Thato has a Garagiste winemaking diploma and is a member of BLACC – the Black Cellar Club. Her love of wine led her to create her own brand, Thato Wines, which has just recently been picked up by the SPAR franchise. Thato’s aim is to reposition wine as something to be appreciated and enjoyed by everyone – not just old, white men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thee Real Thato, Darlin! (@thee.real.thato) She is on a mission to simplify the complicated world of wine and uses her knowledge to host a lifestyle series called “Wine with Thato”. She describes herself as controversial, authentic, unfiltered, unapologetic, fun and explosive. Camilla McDowell

A humanitarian, creative, vintage car collector, beekeeper, entrepreneur and public speaker, Camilla is family-focused and has earned her seat on the throne as “The Queen of Constantia”. This flower fanatic and antique expert is highly adaptable and at home everywhere, from the luxury high-end designer stores to hidden-gem local thrift shops. Camilla understands that there is more to opulence than just the price tag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLA'S WORLD (@camillamcdowell) She makes an unforgettable entrance at every social gathering she attends with her roaring vintage Rolls. Opulence and luxury seep through her veins and she has nothing to prove to anyone. Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana Born in Gqeberha and now a proud Capetonian, Rooksy describes herself as a go-getter and hustler. When she sets her mind to something, she is sure to achieve that goal.

Rooksy is a lover of beautiful things, especially interior decor. Through her company, Style Boutique SA, she sells the latest trends in fashion for both men and women. Rooksy is at home in the kitchen and loves baking and trying out new recipes. She would love to have her own cookbook one day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Roobabe 💐 (@rooksie_00) A few words that Rooksy would choose to describe herself are enthusiastic, adventurous, dutiful, loyal, respectful, selfless and family-oriented.

Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo The glamorous and stylish Lulwando is originally from Khayelitsha, and is a property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom of three. A qualified chartered accountant, she has a passion for working with community-based organisations that address issues of GBV and is the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.