‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ star Naledi Willers has died

“You held my hand and I told you, I love you and that you once made me drive to Botswana ka nkane. Then you made fun of my suit and called it a “ZCC suit” because it was green,” he wrote.

“Rest in peace my friend. @nana01gp You fought a good fight. Mma and Humile did their best in keeping you comfortable and providing the best possible care. Go tseba Modimo feela gore what made us meet last week.

Naledi was a model, television personality and businesswoman best known for her time on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. She was a full-time cast member during season one.

While it has not been confirmed as the cause of death, Naledi opened up about having been diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer in 2019.

“If I look like I've just been through a war, it's because I have. In November 2019 I was diagnosed with stage 2 triple negative breast cancer. This was also the day I wrote the last exam of my law degree while waiting for the call bearing my results.”

“The world buckled down and braced for the impact of Covid-19 while each day I was terrified an encounter with the virus while on chemotherapy could result in my death due to my compromised immune system. In truth the lockdown also offered me shelter to go through all I have and still am going through out of the public eye. Life is what you make it and we choose how to look at things. This is how I chose to look at my reality,” she said at the time.