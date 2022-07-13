Reality series 'Plaasjapie' puts contestants through their paces

New kykNET reality TV series “Plaasjapie” takes 18 city slicker contestants and puts them through their paces as they adjust to farm life. If you can't survive without your wi-fi and cellphone, then, brace yourself, as this series is about to make you squirm uncomfortably.

“Plaasjapie” is where “the wheat will be separated from the chaff” when the contestants trade in the bright city lights for wax candles. Contestants on the set of ‘Plaasjapie’. Picture: Supplied. Viewers will be chuffed to see a familiar face with Ewan Strydom at the helm as the host of the series. “Plaasjapie” producers say the participants, who are called “newly found farmers”, must for the first time in their lives try to tackle farming activities with their bare hands. No gadgets, no modern technology.

All of them are working towards the one-million-rand prize money. The participants are split into two groups on the camp, and each week, one member of the losing team will be eliminated. An empty shed with nearly no facilities, will provide a place to sleep for the participants. Daily baths will be taken in a bucket. To be crowned a winning team, differs from episode to episode.

Contestants on the set of ‘Plaasjapie’. Picture: Supplied. During the final episode only two participants will remain and they will have to battle it out for the grand cash prize. The show is directed by Nina Swart, who previously worked as director on “Boer Soek ’n Vrou” and “Survivor SA”, while Albert Snyman wears the producer hat The show is filmed on five hectares of open land on a farm near Philadelphia in the Swartland on the West Coast.

