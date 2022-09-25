Relationships will be tested on ‘The Ultimatum: South Africa’

Following the success of the American format of “The Ultimatum”, Netflix has announced that South Africa will receive its very own. The unscripted dating show is in the development stage and will launch on Netflix next year.

The show will see couples at a crossroads in their relationship who either have to commit to getting married or move on. Relationships are super tricky, especially in 2022, but as statistics prove, watching drama-filled dating shows brings immense joy to viewers. Productions like “90 Day Fiancé” and “The Bachelor” franchises, among others, have struck gold with their shows. On the upcoming Netflix show cameras will follow the journey of the lovers as they face life-altering decisions resulting in heartache for some, an engagement ring for others or a single glow-up for the rest.

Their romance is further tested when each person has to choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, giving them a glimpse of two different possible futures. It will be interesting to see the kinds of couples that end up selected on the show and how they tackle challenges thrown at their relationship. Being on the verge of marriage but one party isn't as ready as the other can cause a huge rift in or spell the end of the relationship.

Urban Brew will be producing the South African format. Earlier this year, the American version, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” was released with the season spending four weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV list. The second instalment, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” has also been announced. Recently, Netflix South Africa has been on a roll with local releases like “The Brave Ones” and “Savage Beauty”.