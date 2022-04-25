‘RHODurban’ fans outraged over Donovan Goliath hosting season 2 reunion special

South African comedian and TV presenter, Donovan Goliath has been announced as the new host of the “The Real Housewives of Durban” two-part reunion special. However, fans are not impressed by Showmax’s choice.

TV personality Phat Joe hosted the reunion in season one of the Durban reality show while actor and television host, Moshe Ndiki, oversaw the reunion of the Johannesburg franchise. “The Real Housewives of Durban” cast. Picture: Supplied. Now the Comics Choice nominee will sit down with the Durban housewives to discuss the most popular – and not so popular moments – on the show in the reunion, which is set to air in early May. The news of Goliath hosting, despite his impressive CV, seems to have rubbed fans the wrong way.

On Twitter fans are asking if Goliath is a fan of the show or whether Showmax purposely wants to see fans angered as they always choose the “wrong” host. @athi_james tweeted: “Hayi Kodwa @ShowmaxOnline yoll keep slipping up you don't seem to be in tune with the viewers, Joe was bad at it last year this is also going to be another disaster of a reunion, can you get someone that is really invested in the show.” Hayi Kodwa @ShowmaxOnline yoll keep slipping up you don't seem to be in tune with the viewers , Joe was bad at it last year this is also going to be another disaster of a reunion, can you get someone that is really invested in the show https://t.co/umxO1E9Sd5 — Arty James (@athi_james) April 25, 2022 While @TalithaJLokwe wrote: “What the f**k?? What??? I’m genuinely upset.”

What the fuck?? What??? I’m genuinely upset https://t.co/7gyNchwup7 — Talitha 👩🏾‍🎓 (@TalithaJLokwe) April 25, 2022 And @BrightMclight commented: “They keep making the wrong choices with the hosts.” They keep making the wrong choices with the hosts https://t.co/QqcArgeAEl — 👹 (@BrightMclight) April 25, 2022 Meanwhile, Goliath said: “I’ve always been intrigued by this concept and this show. I’m excited to host the reunion because I really wanted to meet the wives and get to know more about this world from them.” Series executive producer Sam Kelly said: “Donovan is the perfect host because he came with the right amount of humour, the right amount of compassion, and the right amount of love for all of the ladies and the storylines on The Real Housewives of Durban.

“Some divides are going to be cemented and some bridges are going to be built, so it’s a great reunion.” The ladies – Thobile Khumalo Mseleku, Sorisha Naidoo, Londie London, LaConco, Nonku Williams, Jojo Robinson and Annie Mthembu – kept viewers fully entertained with their sassiness, glamour and drama in every episode this season. Cast of “The Real Housewives of Durban’. Picture: Supplied. Catch the two-part season 2 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Durban” on Showmax on May 6 and 13.