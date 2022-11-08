RHOPTA’s Mel nails Rhona over rumours that she slandered the Viljoens

One wouldn't be wrong in assuming that Mel and Peet Viljoen were aware that investigative journalism television series “Carte Blanche” would be airing another episode about their business, Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa. Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa continues to be a hot topic especially after ‘Carte Blanche’s’ latest exposé into the Viljoens’ business.

The couple, who are part of the cast of “Die Real Housewives van Pretoria”, continue to say their piece on the reality TV show. In the latest episode, Mel confronted Rhona about what she has been saying behind her back. “The rumour going around is you think that our business, my husband, or I are doing something shady to get where we are. Did you say that?” Mel asked Rhona in a heated discussion at the dinner table.

Rhona stood her ground. She denied the accusation, but said she did say that “I don't think we do business the same way”. Viewers weighed in on the drama on the show and Mel and Piet’s comments regarding their business. @bonikhanz tweeted: “Mel and Piet are skelems. Their success is from scamming people into their franchise. She's on such a high horse, it's annoying.”

@Malindisa_Caro said: “I am glad the ladies stood on the sideline and watched the Mel show. She is so rude and full of herself. She basically was bully Rhona. Pity that #tammytaylor exposè aired after they filmed, hope Rhona gets her at the reunion. #rhopta” @Nyafam said:, “Mel's story about her ring sounds 'liarish', her 'terroristjie negotiations skills😂😂😂. Pete probably sold it. They are thr biggest cons on this show. #RHOPTA” @bonikhanz said: “Tbh, Rhona isn't fighting with Mel. Mel is fighting with Rhona over absolutely nothing. The proof is in the pudding because Mel, Piet and Tammy Taylor were on Carte Blanche. She must get over herself.”

@iman_shaik shared: “Mel is such a terrible liar. Her reasoning is even that of a guilty person lol So all these people who did business with them and worked with them are lying? Njani? #rhopta” On the latest “Carte Blanche” exposé into Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa, patent attorney Karel Bredenkamp was interviewed. In the episode, Bredenkamp explained how the couple were infringing on the Tammy Taylor Inc trademark.

Speaking to news website The South African, Peet has denied doing any wrongdoing. “There is no trademark infringement on their side because they redesigned the logo, the name and use the same manufacturing company as Tammy Taylor US for their Tammy Taylor Nails products in South Africa,” the article said.