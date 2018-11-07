Riana Nel. Picture: VoiceSA/Instagram

Watch out rapper Riky Rick! There’s some serious competition coming your way from another new coach in the third season of M-Net’s "The Voice South Africa". One of strongest female voices and most successful songwriters in the South African music industry, gospel and pop music star Riana Nel, will take a seat in one of The Voice SA’s famous red chairs when the cameras roll for Season 3’s pre-recorded Blind Auditions later this month.

Riana’s impressive résumé includes a long list of chart-topping songs, hit albums and awards.

And why should the talent pick her when more than one coach wants them in their team? “I am a vocal and songwriting teacher. I have been working with one of the biggest labels in the country and I have written songs for many top-selling singers,” Riana says. “I recognise talent and authenticity at a glance, and help singers find the best part of themselves and foster it. And that’s what it will take to win The Voice SA. My career was kick-started when I won a competition, so I know the ropes!”

SOUTH AFRICA

I’m so excited to tell you that I have a CHAIR on @voicesa !! Be afraid! #TeamRiana

Make way for some NEW talent! pic.twitter.com/GMNOkbOHpN — Riana Nel (@ririnel) November 7, 2018

Riana is also no stranger to collaborations. She recorded “Eens in ’n Leeftyd” for Bobby van Jaarsveld and “Doen Net Wat Ons Wil”, a recent collaboration with Die Heuwels Fantasties. She has also written songs for Juanita Du Plessis, Lianie May, Touch of Class and world-renowned Amira Willighage, among others.

Her 2015 SAMA Awards include one for best Afrikaans pop album and the big one of the night: best-selling artist of the year.

The other two coaches who will compete with Riana and rapper Riky Rick in "The Voice" Season 3 will be announced later this week.