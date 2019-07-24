South African-born dancer Motsi Mabuse will replace Darcey Bussell as a judge on the upcoming season of the UK version of "Strictly Come Dancing".
Motsi, who appeared on "Let's Dance", the German version of "Strictly Come Dancing" as a dancer, but later became a judge on the show, shared the exciting news on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the “overjoyed” Motsi wrote: "I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel.
"I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show."
She continued: “I am honestly overwhelmed by all the positive reactions! I am extremely thankful and do believe I have been blessed! My family and I are going away to just have time for us, we have a very special birthday coming soon and taking a timeout to recharge for a wonderful season filled with exciting adventures.”
View this post on Instagram
I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started! @letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart ‘ I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don’t worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour !! Thank you to the team @rtl.tv & SEAPOINT Kai Sturm ,Steffi frebel, Nina Klinik ,Jan Philipp and Nora Kurven .You guys are amazing and I will be forever grateful .Thank you for the support and 11 Wonderful years ! Thank you to @oana_nechiti @erichklann @kathrin_menzinger & @vadim.garbuzov great colleagues who jumped in when I called 📞! Thank you guys and can’t wait for our secret project 2020 💃🏾💃🏾 @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule & @millennium_tanzschule !!!!!!!!!!! I couldn’t do all this without the support of my Husband , My Family and My dance school team !!!! Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team . My final words :::: There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask "What if I fall?" Oh but my darling, What if you fly? Love Motsi #anzeige #newchapter #godhasaplan #lawofattraction #manifestation #loveandlight
A post shared by Motsi Mabuse (@motsimabuse) on
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Mabuse from family, fans and industry friends.
"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! WHOOOP WHOOP!!!!!," wrote the Dance Queen of South Africa, Tebogo Kgobokoe.
"Yes my sister 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented "Dancing with Stars" dancer, Keo Motsepe.
"Yayyyy!!!! Da da da dadada daaaaa- da dada da da," said Oti Mabuse on Twitter as she congratulate her sister.
Yayyyy!!!! Da da da dadada daaaaa- da dada da da 💛💃🏾💃🏾 https://t.co/wncMpzsqjf— Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) July 22, 2019
Super excited to see how Motsi gets on as a Strictly judge 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼— Ian Waite (@ianwaite) July 23, 2019