Motsi Mabuse's dancing for joy after being named as the new judge on the BBC top show 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Picture: Instagram

South African-born dancer Motsi Mabuse will replace Darcey Bussell as a judge on the upcoming season of the UK version of "Strictly Come Dancing". Motsi, who appeared on "Let's Dance", the German version of "Strictly Come Dancing" as a dancer, but later became a judge on the show, shared the exciting news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the “overjoyed” Motsi wrote: "I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel.

"I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show."

She continued: “I am honestly overwhelmed by all the positive reactions! I am extremely thankful and do believe I have been blessed! My family and I are going away to just have time for us, we have a very special birthday coming soon and taking a timeout to recharge for a wonderful season filled with exciting adventures.”

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Mabuse from family, fans and industry friends.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! WHOOOP WHOOP!!!!!," wrote the Dance Queen of South Africa, Tebogo Kgobokoe.

"Yes my sister 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented "Dancing with Stars" dancer, Keo Motsepe.

"Yayyyy!!!! Da da da dadada daaaaa- da dada da da," said Oti Mabuse on Twitter as she congratulate her sister.

Yayyyy!!!! Da da da dadada daaaaa- da dada da da 💛💃🏾💃🏾 https://t.co/wncMpzsqjf — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) July 22, 2019

Super excited to see how Motsi gets on as a Strictly judge 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — Ian Waite (@ianwaite) July 23, 2019



