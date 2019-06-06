Papa Penny. Picture: Instagram

Tsonga musician and reality TV star Papa Penny shocked viewers on Wednesday night’s episode of "Papa Penny Ahee!" when he revealed he wants to take his wife’s younger sister, Promise as his second wife. It was his wife Mama Nomi, who broke the news to her family - and the family seemed appalled by the idea of the muso taking the second wife, but they were more livid that he was even considering their younger daughter as his second wife.

On the second season of the show, the legendary disco king was seen visiting polygamist reality TV star and businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives and the muso somewhat showed a lot of interest in what goes down in a polygamous marriage.

Whether the Mseleku’s have inspired Papa Penny’s decision to take the second wife or not, viewers will be glued to screens for the next few episodes of "Papa Penny Ahee" to see if the "Shaka Bundu" would forge ahead in his plan marry his wife's sister.

Mama Nomi did not seem thrilled about the idea of having a sister wife, she even threatened to leave the musician if he proceeded with the plan.

Will Mama Nomi, who recently gave birth to the couple’s second child and the muso’s 25th child, finally give in? Tweeps are curious to see will transpire at the end.

#PapaPennyAhee Marrying siblings, haai ke! What worries me is that, it seems that Promise is in the loop about it. I hope that she is not interested. pic.twitter.com/CNB1RUWUhB — 👑Mama-Ntsako👑 (@SitholeNaomi) June 5, 2019

Am I the only one who thinks Promise wants to be Papa Penny’s second wife?? #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/QVhdEH07Eo — Asemahle (@AseNombombo) June 5, 2019

And while still latest episode of Mzansi Magic's "Papa Penny Ahee!," the muso taught viewers an important lesson, that you can get a discount anywhere in South Africa, even at Makro.

When Papa Penny says Nomi gets everything she wants, he means it. Even if he has to negotiate a discount.



Get great deals on some @DebonairsPizza and enjoy #PapaPennyAhee tonight! — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 5, 2019

Papa Penny demanded a discount from the retailer while purchasing his daughter’s dollhouse and it seems the whole of tweeps are taking notes.

Me walking into @makro tomorrow after discovering that they do actually give discounts #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/rmfebVCJn1 — Hulisani Ramukhesa (@HRamukhesa) June 5, 2019

So @MakroSA can give a discount neh? We all coming for discounts just get the owner of the store #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/SjWwL4qEtm — Cyril Hlongwane (@cyril_hlongwane) June 5, 2019

Papa Penny asking for a discount at Makro.a whole Makro

Leadership 😂 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/Eua1fbQsab — Fatima 💕 (@FatimaSithole) June 5, 2019

"Papa Penny Ahee!" airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, Wednesday at 8pm.