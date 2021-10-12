SA reacts to rumours of 'Big Brother Mzansi' returning

Rumour has it that “Big Brother Mzansi” is returning after a more than five-year hiatus. Following the social media announcement by entertainment reporter Phil Mphela, fans have driven “Big Brother Mzansi” right to the top of the Twitter trends list.

The South African iteration of the “Big Brother” series last aired in 2015 when a contestant on the show was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow housemate. While tweeps debated how best to make the show a success, what they seemed most united by was the desire for “regular” people on the show, not celebrities and influencers. @PhilMphela tweeted: “The only thing I want from the new Big Brother Mzansi – No celebrities & Influencers. The show needs a whole new crop of ’talent’. This should be a career launching pad for new people. I wouldn’t even mind a new person hosting the show. A fresh start. This industry needs it!”

A fresh start. This industry needs it! — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) October 11, 2021 @THIZOZO_MOKOENA added: “We don’t want celebrities for big brother mzansi. We've seen them enough on TV and heard them enough on radio. Give the normal public a chance.” We don’t want CELEBRITIES for BIG BROTHER MZANSI !! we’ve seen them enough on TV and heard them enough on RADIO !! Give the normal public a chance — MR THIZOZO  (@THIZOZO_MOKOENA) October 11, 2021 Another user, @@cnehshuga, wrote: “Guys please enter Big Brother Mzansi. We need people from the TL on there.” Guys please enter Big Brother Mzansi. We need people from the TL on there. — Sinethemba. (@cnehshuga) October 11, 2021 @TshepoKgakane even went so far as to create a rulebook for the show, writing: “Rules for Big Brother Mzansi. 1. No influencers 2. No celebrities 3. No taken/married individuals on the show 4. Ama2000 are welcome🍆🍑 5. SAVANNA must sponsor Saturday night parties 6. Katlego Maboe should host.”