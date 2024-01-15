SABC clarifies it’s a repeat and not second season set to air of Zahara's reality show

The SABC has clarified that the repeat episodes of the reality show of the late Zahara will be aired, and not a second season. Last February, SABC 1 aired ‘Zahara – As I Rise’ which showcased the journey behind the successes and challenges faced by the award-winning afro pop singer.

The musician passed away on December 11 before she could complete her deal with the SABC to shoot the second season of her reality show which was meant to air this year, according to ZiMoja. ZiMoja has reported the second season of the late singer’s show was meant to give her fans a look at her lobola celebration but she fell ill, which halted the plans. But the public broadcaster “approached the family and they have agreed to continue with the show”.

Zahara's mom, Nokhaya Mkutukana told ZiMoja that they wew in talks with SABC and didn’t want her story to be untold. "God is good. We will heal. We don't want our daughter's story to go untold. She was our pillar of strength. We are still in talks with the SABC. We are from the rural area, we don't know these things, but people will help guide us so we can go about it the right way."

In response to queries by IOL Entertainment, the SABC explained that “this is a repeat and not the second season” and “this was planned before her passing”. Repeats on SABC are nothing new - 7de Laan had been replaced with repeat episodes of ‘Vetkoekpaleis’. The singer, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, was laid to rest in her hometown of East London on December 23 after she was hospitalised following complaints about physical pains.