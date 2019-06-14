Sbu Dludlu. Picture: Supplied

Although his journey on "The Voice SA" has come to an end, Sbu Dludlu plans on taking everything he learnt from the show and furthering his career.



How would you describe your experience on The Voice SA?





My experience on The Voice SA has been amazing! I learnt a lot while I was in the competition as we were exposed to so many industry professionals.





What have you learnt about yourself?





I learnt so much as I never had formal vocal training. So with the help of all the coaching I have grown so much as vocalist.





What was the highlight for you?





The highlight for me was when both my kids were in the live studio audience and I performed for them.





What industry lessons/musical lessons will you take away from our experience?





Musical and industry lessons I am taking with are that it’s never too late to explore in the industry and every chance you are afforded you must capitalise on it





What's next for you?



