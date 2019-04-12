Nadia Nakai and Scoop. Picture: Supplied

Hip Hop guru Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi and rapper and songwriter Nadia Nakai will host a brand new hip hop music series coming to MTV Base from April 25. The nine-episodes of "Yo! MTV Raps" will be produced by The Visual Content Gang.

"Yo! MTV Raps Africa "will feature Kwesta, Riky Rick, Sho Madjozi and Youngsta and will include special segments that tell unique stories and discover compelling people and trends in the local hip-hop scene. It will also zoom into the local hip-hop culture with music at the core from the industry's current heavyweights as well as emerging talent re-defining their hip-hop narrative. Known as the home of street culture and representing what the millennial generation wants right now, MTV Base saw the time fitting to reboot and localize one of the most influential hip-hop formats celebrating youth culture through music, fashion and lifestyle.

Monde Twala, Vice President of Youth, Music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) said the channel is rooted in empowering and showcasing raw creative talent across our platforms.

"Yo! MTV Raps Africa" reflects our audience and serves as inspiration to elevate music and culture", he said.

This is the first time that the MTV International-produced series has gone local following the network’s announcement in September 2018 that it is launching local versions of its legendary hip-hop franchise in Africa, United Kingdom, Germany and Southeast Asia. This comes after 30-years since the first episode of "Yo! MTV Raps" aired in the USA in 1988 with legendary hip hop crew RUN DMC interviewing the likes of Ice Cube, Rakim, Biggie, Tupac, Mary J Blige and the Wu Tang Clan which saw the revolution of hip hop finally televised.

Watch YO! MTV Raps Africa on MTV Base (DStv channel 322) on Thursday, April 25 at 6pm.