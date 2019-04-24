New York - The “lord,” as in Scott Disick, is spinning off and flipping out of the Kardashian family bubble with his own E! show.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children and a frequent face on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has been greenlighted to star in “Flip It like Disick,” which will follow him on his adventures remodeling and selling celebrity real estate.