Season 9 of ‘Survivor SA’ gets off to a rocky start with the ‘Return of the Castaways’

The 9th season of “Survivor SA” aired on M-Net on Monday night. Interestingly, this year is the 25th anniversary of the franchise. I was among a small contingent of media invited to a special screening over the weekend and, based on what was seen, I can say the new season definitely has plenty of surprises and drama.

Story continues below Advertisement

Yontau Tribe are set for the challenge. Nico Panagio returns as the host after a short acting stint on M-Net’s award-winning telenovela, “Legacy”. Panagio commented: “Whatever you think might happen on the show is not going to happen, because this season is just that unpredictable. Alliances already get formed so early in the episodes and viewers are in for an exhilarating thrill of adventure and pure excitement. “For eight seasons now, we’ve watched the triumphs and defeats of players who were cast out of the greatest social experiment on television. And now 20 former South African castaways will reignite their flames to play the world’s greatest game.”

“Survivor SA: Return of the Outcasts” brings back two sets of previous castaways for another chance to snag the big prize. The 20 castmates were pre-divided into pre-and post-merge tribes, Yontau (red) and Masu (blue), respectively. Of course, a lot is dependent on how long each contestant’s torch remains lit in the game. The first challenge required each tribe to send out two members, who raced out to retrieve a ring and then battle their way back in an attempt to score a point for the tribe by grabbing on to their tribe’s pole, while still holding on to the ring.

Story continues below Advertisement

Masu emerged victorious in that battle and were rewarded with flint. Masu Tribe in it to win it. Viewers were hit with a curve ball as PK and Marian revealed a passed flame they shared. Let’s just say, it didn’t end well. Marian walked past PK and Dante, who were chatting next to a dune.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dante called Marian over, telling her that they’re discussing island wives. “I need one; I’m single,” Dante joked. “I’ll be your island wife,” Marian flirts back while Dante puts his arms around her and laughs.” Turning green with envy, PK mumbled: “That easy, that easy.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Marian then spilt the beans about their fling of three-and-a half years ago. She said: “He had a crush on me. I thought I had a crush on him. And that was that.” She also claimed that it never worked out because “he was dodge” .

It appears that Marian wanted to make the relationship official back then but he wasn’t ready, because he was just coming out of a serious relationship. “But Marian being the fiery character that she is, of course, she took it the wrong way,” PK said. Marian blocked PK on all socials and, now in the game, he fears she might repeat old habits.