Kim Kardashian West insists her and sister Kourtney have "healed" their rift.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says everything is good between her and her sibling after scenes aired on the family's E! reality show this weekend, which saw eldest sister Kourtney admit she was at "breaking point" feuding with her family over the programme.
She said: "Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together. We've really taken the time to hear each other out and listen. What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better. Her and I have healed and talked about everything and come to an understanding."
And the 39-year-old television personality says the rest of the family and Kourtney have come up with a schedule that works for them all.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she added: "Kourtney likes doing the show, but only she wants to film just when she feels like it. If one family member goes on vacation a lot or takes time off a lot, the other family members have to step in and take over those hours.