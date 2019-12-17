Sisterly love as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian 'heal' their rift









Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram Kim Kardashian West insists her and sister Kourtney have "healed" their rift. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star says everything is good between her and her sibling after scenes aired on the family's E! reality show this weekend, which saw eldest sister Kourtney admit she was at "breaking point" feuding with her family over the programme. She said: "Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together. We've really taken the time to hear each other out and listen. What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better. Her and I have healed and talked about everything and come to an understanding." And the 39-year-old television personality says the rest of the family and Kourtney have come up with a schedule that works for them all. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she added: "Kourtney likes doing the show, but only she wants to film just when she feels like it. If one family member goes on vacation a lot or takes time off a lot, the other family members have to step in and take over those hours.

"So for the past year, Khloe and I have been taking over her hours and working because we need content to make the show. So Khloe and I have been really frustrated that we've been working longer and we have kids and a lot of stuff going on, so it's been exhausting for us when she hasn't taken that into consideration without making a decision of what she wants to do: stay on the show or not. But to be in this limbo and have us do this for so long is frustrating.

"So we've come to the conclusion that she will film a little bit ... it's always up in the air but we're in a good place about respecting each other's space and if someone doesn't want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life the way that they want."