Psychic medium Matt Fraser and his loud and proud family get a spot on E! this February.
The Rhode Island resident’s reality show “Meet The Frasers” starts on February 17 and fans will get an inside look at his crazy lifestyle which includes, his overbearing mother, skeptic father, crazy girlfriend, pets cats and the rest of his over the top family.
In the show, the 28-year-old juggles interpersonal communication in this realm and beyond.
“My psychic ability started when I was about three or four years old. I would go to bed at night and hear voices. It would scare me and I’d cover my head with the sheets. Later I realised that I had this calling - but the more I ignored it, the worse it became. My grandmother and my mother had it and now it’s passed down to me,” said Fraser in a telephonic interview.
He said the show has been an incredible journey with a lot of unfiltered moments that can sometimes make you feel awkward.