Social media star Vovo to star in new reality show 'Short n Sweet'

Social media entertainer Vuyokazi "Vovo" Nguqu has been bringing cheer to the public with her entertaining videos.
The public will now get to better know the petite bubbly personality as she has been cast in Mzansi Magic’s new reality show about little people with big hearts, “Short n Sweet”.
“Short n Sweet” is set in Nquthu, Port Shepstone and Cape Town, and follows the lives of Vovo, who dreams of becoming a mom; aspiring taxi boss Thandazani Khubheka, who wants to start a family with his longtime girlfriend; and family heir Sikhumbuzo ‘Shota’ Mkhize, who wants to fix the fractured relationship of his polygamous kin.
Mzansi, get ready for a new reality show that’s going to melt your heart. #ShortnSweetMzansi is about the lives of three remarkable little people with big hearts and even bigger dreams. It premieres on Thursday 7 July 2022 on @DStv’s Ch 161 at 20:00. Set your reminders!— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 14, 2022
Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said: “Reality shows are one of the leading genres of television that our viewers enjoy and resonate with, and as a channel we are committed to ensuring we keep our audience pleased, informed and entertained.
“We’re pleased to premiere a new show that will shine a light on these individuals and their struggles, as well tug at viewers’ heartstrings.”
“Even though the cast live in different parts of the country, the show highlights the universality of the struggles that little people face and how they overcome them,” she said.
“Short n Sweet” will premiere on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) at 8pm on July 7.