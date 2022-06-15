Social media star Vovo to star in new reality show 'Short n Sweet'

The public will now get to better know the petite bubbly personality as she has been cast in Mzansi Magic’s new reality show about little people with big hearts, “Short n Sweet”.

Social media entertainer Vuyokazi "Vovo" Nguqu has been bringing cheer to the public with her entertaining videos.

“Short n Sweet” is set in Nquthu, Port Shepstone and Cape Town, and follows the lives of Vovo, who dreams of becoming a mom; aspiring taxi boss Thandazani Khubheka, who wants to start a family with his longtime girlfriend; and family heir Sikhumbuzo ‘Shota’ Mkhize, who wants to fix the fractured relationship of his polygamous kin.

Mzansi, get ready for a new reality show that’s going to melt your heart. #ShortnSweetMzansi is about the lives of three remarkable little people with big hearts and even bigger dreams. It premieres on Thursday 7 July 2022 on @DStv’s Ch 161 at 20:00. Set your reminders! — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 14, 2022

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said: “Reality shows are one of the leading genres of television that our viewers enjoy and resonate with, and as a channel we are committed to ensuring we keep our audience pleased, informed and entertained.

“We’re pleased to premiere a new show that will shine a light on these individuals and their struggles, as well tug at viewers’ heartstrings.”