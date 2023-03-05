Sol Phenduka to host ‘This Body Works For Me’ reunion episode and will be getting to the bottom of the cat-fighting

Radio personality, DJ and podcaster Sol Phenduka has been announced as the host of the reunion episode of the Showmax Original reality series “This Body Works For Me” (TBWFM). No stranger to controversy himself, Phenduka will be steering this rather rocky episode, set to be filled with brutal honesty and clashes.

“I feel like the reunion needs to be hosted by someone who understands the women’s profession and at the same time who enjoys watching the show,” said Phenduka. “There was a time in my life when I consumed adult entertainment content, so I get it.” #ThisBodyWorksForMe Reunion . Let’s go 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/tb7KrmBqxa — Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) March 3, 2023 TBWFM topped the charts on both Twitter and Showmax, where it stayed in the Top 20 list since its launch in November 2022.

After 19 episodes ended on a cliffhanger. With Showmax presenting the final episode in a reunion format, Phenduka hopes to get to the bottom of all the cat-fighting that occurred throughout the entire season. “There’s a lot of tension; there’s a lot of hatred flying around: low vibrations as some of these ladies would call it, and unanswered questions from the public to the ladies," said Phenduka. “I am hoping to get to the bottom of some issues."

Keneilwe Senyatsi, content executive producer, expressed that Phenduka is the perfect fit for this role. “Sol is a man of many talents. From a producer's perspective, you always want the type of host that brings the most out of your cast. “His charismatic and objective nature makes him the ideal host because he comes with the right humour, compassion, and appreciation for all the ladies and their story-lines.

“We know that he'll leave no stone unturned while unpacking their unconventional lives in the most authentic way,” said Senyatsi. Some of the cast members are ready to lay bare all of their grievances. "I'm expecting the usual drama, maybe to get some issues resolved, but I doubt there's going to be enough time to cover every experience from the show," said Bubbly.

"I'm expecting people to come at me with weird vibes; you know these girls are shady," said Gina. "I'm expecting to see drama,” added Primadonna. “These girls are fake, so I'm expecting a lot of fake energy." "I'm expecting the girls to tell me about all the wrong things that I've done,” said Wandi. “I also have a lot to say. If someone wants to fight with me, they'll get in a fight."

Others are indifferent in their expectations of the reunion episode. "I have no expectations,” said Xoli. “I really don't care what happens. It's whatever." Unfortunately, Nelly and Samke could not attend the reunion. “This Body Works For Me” reunion will air on Showmax on March 8.