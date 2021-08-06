Somizi Mhlongo to vacate his ‘Idols SA’ judging seat

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo will be vacating his judge’s seat on ’Idols SA’. This comes after allegations of abuse were levelled against him by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung. According to a statement sent to IOL Entertainment from Multichoice, the broadcaster met with Somizi this week.

“M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved. Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until Sunday, August 22, 2021, as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded,” read the statement. Allegations of abuse came to light this week as it was reported that Mohale had accused the “Idols SA” judge of abuse, in an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi”. Mohale told producers Somizi allegedly tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and hit him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged cheating.

Earlier this week Somizi asked for, and was granted leave from his show on Metro FM. The SABC tweeted on behalf of Metro FM that they had granted Somizi’s request for leave. “The SABC can confirm that @METROFMSA management met with Mr. Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr. Mhlongo permission to do so,” read the tweet.