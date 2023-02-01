Spin-off reality show to follow couples after life on ‘Makoti, Are You the One?‘

Since the end of season one of “Makoti, Are you the One?”, many viewers have wondered what life has looked like for the couples who were on the show. That’s where the exciting new reality series, “Nganele”, comes in. It follows three of the four couples since they starred on the emotive show that saw women trying to win over their partners’ families.

In the 13-episode “Nganele”, the three couples we will be catching up with are: Sabelo and Gcina, Sipho and Lona and Nhlanhla and Ntombi. From paternity tests and devastating losses to relocations and lobola discussions, the couples dealt with heavy blows. It remains to be seen who will stand the test of time and family, having overcome so much to get to the final stretch – which, in itself, presents more challenges.

“We’re excited to add another spin-off to our reality series roster. It’s something we’ve previously done for a handful of shows, so it’s always a good sign when we can expand on a series in this manner,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net. “’Makoti, Are You the One?’ appealed to many of our viewers and it was a hot topic across social media. Many have been wondering where the couples are now, which is encouraging for us because it’s important to have shows which feature people that our audiences feel an emotional connection with. “We look forward to seeing how this new series resonates,” she added.