Steve Harvey is looking for Mzansi families to take part in s2 of ’Family Feud’

American author and comedian Steve Harvey is back to host the second season of the game show Family Feud South Africa and entries are open for new contestants. The popular reality series is looking for families of five to enter before Sunday, January 17, for a chance to compete on the show. Broadcasting exclusively on e.tv, the 26-episode series broadcasts to millions of South Africans each week. Harvey has been hosting the American version of Family Feud with enormous success since 2010. Virginia Hollis, the co-founder of marketing agency G2 connection, says that this season is promising to be better than ever.

“We’re anticipating a bigger season and an even bigger following in 2021,” she says.

“With KFC as headline sponsor and many opportunities for other brands to get on board, Family Feud South Africa is promising to maintain its number one slot in that 6pm time bracket.”

She adds: “Steve Harvey’s introduction to South Africa’s many cultures and idiosyncrasies last year resulted in some hilarious on-set moments and we’re expecting more of the same this year as Mr Harvey gets to know South Africa and its incredible people even better,” she says.

Speaking to IOL in 2019, Harvey said he was thrilled to bring the show to Mzansi.

"Africa has been on my vision board for eight to nine years now. I wanted to come home and do something in my homeland.

“Yes, America is my home and I have a great family there, great friends and great relationships. That’s home, but it’s not my homeland. Africa is my homeland.

“I’ve always wanted to come here and own land. Do something meaningful. And since Family Feud was so popular, I thought, you know what would be great: if African families played against African families and I hosted that.”

Harvey added: “Eventually my goal is to have South Africa play against Ghana, Joburg against Durban ... My goal is to have it that way. And to have it so massive, almost like a soccer game.”

Families can enter at https://rapidblue.formstack.com/forms/familyfeud.

More information on the show to be found at https://familyfeud.africa/en-za/.