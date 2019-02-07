R Kelly. Picture: Instragram

South African viewers finally got the opportunity to watch "Surviving R. Kelly".



The six-part docu-series which premiered on DStv's Crime and Investigation (CI) channel on Wednesday night caused havoc on the Twitter streets.





"Surviving R. Kelly " documents one of the biggest scandals in music to date as women share their stories of alleged physical, psychological and sexual abuse at the hands of R&B legend R.Kelly.





The show already aired in the US last month and was met with reaction from international stars like Lady Gaga apologizing for once collaborating with the singer (in 2013) to Pearl Thusi and Jimmy Nevis calling out for a boycott on him and for his music not to be downloaded or live-streamed.





Following the premiere on DSTV, some viewers who saw the docu-series for the first time bashed the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker, with many stating that there are many like him in South Africa and they too need to be exposed.

#SurvivingRKelly To this day R Kelly ain't facing any criminal charges,surely if his victims were white R Kelly could have been jailed years ago,the most disrespected & violated & neglected & badly treated human being is a black girl & black woman,that's why R Kelly is a free man — Major General (@EliasChinemore) February 6, 2019

My word #survivingrkelly I really pray I don't turn out to be this monster. It's sad that there are many like this in SA. We need to expose them, let's go. #HashmanSays — Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) February 6, 2019

There are so many RKelly’s right here in SA. We know them. #SurvivingRKelly — Miss Faith (@sillysli) February 6, 2019

I'm certain that music industry is full of people like R KELLY .abuse vulnerable women instead of helping them to be in the main stream hope they are watching & learning #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/HBMmCb2zxF — Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) February 6, 2019

Finally watched #SurvivingRkelly .



Dude is a Sick Fuck. Wow. 🤭 I can’t understand how nobody has gone to his house with a squad - and fucked him up. 🤔 — DJ Warras (@Shady_Lurker) February 5, 2019

The channel will also be broadcasting two other documentaries that go to the heart of the scandal that saw a reinvigoration of the #MeToo movements.





The Harvey Weinstein Scandal will premiere on February 13, and it looks deeper into the stories of women who have come forward detailing abuse they suffered at the hands of Weinstein and other prominent male figures in the industry.