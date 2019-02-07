R Kelly. Picture: Instragram
South African viewers finally got the opportunity to watch   "Surviving R. Kelly".  

The six-part docu-series which premiered on DStv's Crime and Investigation (CI) channel on Wednesday night caused havoc on the Twitter  streets.

"Surviving R. Kellydocuments one of the biggest scandals in music to date as women share their stories of alleged physical, psychological and sexual abuse at the hands of R&B legend R.Kelly.

The show already aired in the US last month and was met with reaction from international stars like Lady Gaga apologizing for once collaborating with the singer (in 2013) to Pearl Thusi and Jimmy Nevis calling out for a boycott on him and for his music not to be downloaded or live-streamed.

Following the premiere on DSTV, some viewers who saw the docu-series for the first time bashed the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker, with many stating that there are  many like him in South Africa and they too need to be exposed.

The channel will also be broadcasting two other documentaries that go to the heart of the scandal that saw a reinvigoration of the #MeToo movements. 

The Harvey Weinstein Scandal will premiere on February 13, and it looks deeper into the stories of women who have come forward detailing abuse they suffered at the hands of Weinstein and other prominent male figures in the industry.