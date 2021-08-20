'Survivor SA' castway Wardah says 'It was the right time for me to leave'

Yoga Instructor Wardah lost her zen during a nuclear tribal council on the latest episode of “Survivor SA: Immunity Island” and was sent packing, as villain of the piece Chappies kept his promise to avenge Anesu’s departure. “There were lots of emotions running through me. I think it was the right time for me to go. I could feel that the game was taking a darker twist.

“We were in single digits with nine days left, so people were going to get more cut throat, ruthless and cunning and I played a very sincere game so it wasn’t really in me to get underhand and devious about things. “And that’s why I started feeling uncomfortable when I had to write down somebody’s name from my alliance, so leaving now was the best thing that could have happened to me,” said Wardah. She said despite not being a super-fan of the game, she went in knowing its structure, what it was about and enjoyed watching the characters, but the human interaction was what she found to be the most interesting element.

“I’ve always been interested in human behaviour, so the social interaction was were I knew I would shine and what interested me the most in the game of ’Survivor’.” She said being on “Survivor“ didn’t really change her in anyway but rather confirmed certain things about her. “It made me proud of myself. The things that I saw a flaws in my character which was my forthrightness, straight forwardness, my opinionated way of dealing with things and being assertive, it’s not a flaw.

“As brown and black women to be assertive, confident, outspoken and opinionated is not something that is associated with us, it’s automatically labelled as aggressive, petty and argumentative, so I am going to own it,” she said, adding that more women need to be like that. Wardah said her worst day on the island was Day 14 when it was cold and they had a water challenge, which her team Zamba lost. “I cried that day because I was so disappoint that we lost yet again and couldn’t have that coffee and pastries. It was a tough day,” she said.