'Survivor SA: Immunity Island' castaway Pinty upset about being blindsided

Noleen "Pinty" Nkanjeni was the second castaway to be voted off “Survivor SA: Immunity Island” after being the victim of a powerful blindside carried out by Carla. After watching the episode that aired last Thursday, June 10, which showed how the blindside unfolded, the 30-year old rope access technician said that it took her by surprise and left her feeling disappointed.

“I had a good trust game and knowing that I was blindsided by that person definitely took me by surprise. I did feel sad and shocked and disappointed because I really wanted to play longer,“ said Pinty. Despite being on the island for just six days, Pinty said the experience was priceless and something she would never trade for anything in the world. “What viewers see on TV is a short time, but days building up to that were just amazing.

“Being apart of ’Survivor SA’ and being apart of the social experiment is already my prize. I really had a good time,“ she said. Pinty went in to the game of “Survivor” as prepared as one can be, but her exit didn’t give her enough time to play her game. It did, however, teach her more about human psychology, character and personality and left her to inspect her own life.

“I prepared mentally and wrote down my thoughts on the game I wanted to play. “I always say the human psychology, character and personality is forever an iteration, so I definitely learned a bit more about people and about how to approach things from my end, and just a little more introspection about my life and me as a person and dealing with acceptance,” said Pinty. Adding that castaways shouldn’t be to hard on themselves.

“The elements out there are harsh and the disappointment of wanting to play further on at that moment are still fresh – like open wounds – so I think it’s important to be gentle and kind to yourself coming out of the game,” she said. Pinty said this season everyone is playing a really tough game. “They all have their own kind of way of how they playing, different characters, different game play, different approaches to the game.

“I think everyone is playing really well. Season 8 is a banger and I hope viewers enjoy it,” she said. Given a chance to relive her time on the island, Pinty said she would go back without batting an eyelid. “Some of the challenges I faced were lack of sleep and just the lack of basic comfort, but I really enjoyed it.