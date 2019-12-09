"Survivor SA" fans finally received the news that they have been waiting for since nifty player Rob Bentele nabbed the title of Sole Survivor at the end of season 7’s live finale.
M-Net confirmed that Survivor South Africa will return for an eighth season in 2020 and that entries have officially opened.
Those who think they have the savvy and skills to outwit, outplay and outlast the competition on a desolate exotic island – and maybe even raise the bar of shrewdness set by the previous season’s players – have until Monday 20 January at midnight to enter.
To be eligible to put your name forward as the show’s potential next Sole Survivor, you have to be 18 years or older by 20 January 2020. You also have to be a South African citizen or have a permanent residence status and need to make sure that your passport is valid until August 2020.