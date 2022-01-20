Tears flow and tempers flare as 'The Ranakas' deal with unresolved issues in the fifth season

Local reality TV shows remain as much of a drawcard as most international shows. In some instances, they even surpass those. So it’s unsurprising to find that amid a surge of new offerings, the longer-running favourites continue to get renewed. “The Ranakas” is one such show and it is back for a fifth season.

Shirley Adonisi, who was recently appointed director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said: “It’s always wonderful when shows return for new seasons, because it shows that our viewers have an affinity to the content. “The performance of these shows clearly indicates that our viewers resonate with the content and we always aim to spark conversations in the home while entertaining our audience.” When dealing with a big family, drama is bound to take centre stage given the mix of personalities, especially when unresolved issues fester to the point of boiling over. And that is exactly what happens this season, which kicked off with a fun family game night.

The objective of the get-together was for the tension among family members to dissipate and for the unspoken issues to be addressed in a safe and fun space. Dineo Ranaka. Picture: Instagram But the head of the family watched in horror as an argument between Dineo and Manaka escalated with the other siblings weighing in from the sideline. Tears flowed, tempers flared and the ambience grew heavy from all the upsets. With Dineo on her spiritual journey as well, the subject of forefathers and cultural roots became a prickly one.