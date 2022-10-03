Thato came ready for action in part one of ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’ reunion

Camilla McDowell may have thought she came prepared with her laminated evidence for part one of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” reunion but it was Thato Montse who one-upped her. Thato came in guns blazing as she dealt with the ladies who have had plenty to say about her on the first season of the Cape Town instalment of the international reality TV show format.

Before getting to Thato’s explosive theatrics, a moment must be observed for the fashion looks that were served by the housewives. #RHOCT thato did no wrong!!! They've been asking for it! No special treatment! People expect her to be less insultive to people who insult her always!! Dish it up!!! pic.twitter.com/PbK3BILUru — Mphowabadimo 🇿🇦Beauty Tukura❤️Trenches (@ThuliSaul_) October 2, 2022 The assignment was to be a fashion killer and they slayed. These ladies did not play around when it came to their glam and hair. The reunion was hosted by presenter Vusi Twala, whose American accent was unmissable, him calling Loveline “Love life” was quite the moment. Yes Twala, viewers heard that.

One of the first matters attended to at the reunion was RushTush’s absence at events with the ladies, especially her baby shower thrown by the ladies. Throughout the season, RushTush was certainly not the outspoken one in the group but during her diary sessions, she was very vocal. Camilla took her to task about the different “energy” she served. The answer to whether Rooksie and Thato intentionally went snooping around Camilla’s home was finally answered. Camilla even brought a laminated tweet screenshot of the moment the two ladies went on a tour inside Camilla’s home without her permission.

Camilla printed and laminated my tweet 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #RHOCT #RHOCapeTown pic.twitter.com/gNyGjFTr3O — Twirra 🌼 (@TwirraZA) October 2, 2022 Beverley burning sage around Camilla’s home once again received low energy from Camilla and was a quick laughable moment. She also seemed to have no problem with Mrs Leo’s comment about her home. Camilla pretending like she isn't offended about her house being saged and called a museum for the sake of alliance but ready to go off on Rooksie and Thato for going into the museum 💀 #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/6heUHg8k1B — 🎀Tinaa🎀 (@blackTinaa) October 2, 2022 Before the ladies sat down for the reunion, Beverley and Mrs Leo were seen toasting to having each other’s back. While that friendship was aligned, one that was not was Thato and Beverley’s. The start and breakdown of black and white Barbie’s friendship was quite the moment during the reality show. Beverley did admit that manipulation did play a part in its downfall, and for a moment it seemed like they had kissed and made up.

After Beverley, Mrs Leo and Camilla conspired against Thato this season to bring her down by making light of her wine, she came prepared for them and did not hold back. "It took 3 of you guys to take me down and I am a bitch that is still standing" Thato 2022 😭😭🔥🔥 #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/4wZJpOTvla — Boitumelo Tlholwe☕🤍 (@Boity_Nia) October 2, 2022 Thato fired away at Beverley, airing her secrets of her daughter sharing a bed with her ex-husband and accusing her of being an escort. Thato had the F-bombs loaded and they were all aimed at Beverley, Mrs Leo and Camilla. Bev must learn to never throw rocks while living in a glass house. As much as you can talk about Thato's issues with drinking and about her marriage, it's fair game for her to bring up your daughter who is sleeping with your ex husband #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/N7emh5ycKu — VEE (@sassie_Vee) October 2, 2022 "Can you just fuck off and buzz off" Thato 2022 #Rhoct love her pic.twitter.com/vqIRNnodO4 — Tumi (@_Tumi__M) October 2, 2022 Calming her down was quite the task. Thwala tried his best but the fire in Thato was unmatched. Lue Mommy got up, followed by Mrs Leo and her trusted sidekick Beverley.

