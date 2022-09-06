Thato Montse’s behaviour with co-stars hard to swallow on ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’

“The Real Housewives of Cape Town” casting team did well to cast wine connoisseur Thato Montse, who is proving to be quite the firecracker on the show. Montse has been giving viewers the ultimate housewife storyline since the show debuted and continues to be entertaining to watch. English may not be Montse’s best friend, but she is serving reality TV gold.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her drinking habits and turbulent relationship drama with her ex, Mohammed, had the ladies concerned and put Montse at the centre of the drama. And now she has gotten messy among her girlfriends. No but Thato is carrying the show. She is #RHOCT. There's never a dull moment with her. She kills me every single week 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/3HiLh0QN2b — 👠Nolali👠 (@Amza_5) September 4, 2022 We can say whatever about Thato but girl has showed us most of her sides, I mean she shared real moments with us. Big ups to her, she really carried this show #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/tTR9WojkyD — Miranda (@MissMirandahh) September 4, 2022 Montse and LueMommy, who joined the group recently through the introduction of Mrs Leo, are not getting along at all. Things between the two ladies became heated at Montse’s little event hosted at her temporary home now that she is separated from her man.

Dress codes may be adhered to, but at the end of the day, each person’s interpretation of the theme may differ. This is where the disputes between Montse and LueMommy began, as LueMommy was rather uncomfortable in her miniskirt two-piece outfit. The qualified chartered accountant wasn’t about to have her booty exposed on reality TV and ended up ditching the activity, much to the displeasure of Montse. LueMommy and her bestie, Mrs Leo, went to chill on the couch and sip on some champagne instead of Thato Wines, which also didn't sit well with the host.

Story continues below Advertisement

What is it with housewives’ wine brands not hitting the mark among the other housewives? Even Nonku Williams on “The Real Housewives of Durban’s” Ashes to Beauty wine introduction was a disaster. The tension heightened between Montse and LueMommy so much so that LueMommy was told to leave the event, which Mrs Leo was not happy about, sparking an argument between her and Montse. Montse did not hold back when she went head-to-head with Mrs Leo and went as far as airing the dirty laundry of Mrs Leo’s husband sleeping around, to which Mrs Leo hilariously responded that she knows all about her husband’s adulterous ways.

Story continues below Advertisement

So loveline has accepted the fact that her husband is for the streets #RHOCT #RHOCapeTown pic.twitter.com/lTaV1eqt9m — 👑💯 (@TheePrincess9) September 4, 2022 The drama between the ladies caused Montse to miss out on an invitation to the spa at Khayelitsha’s new The Spade hotel. While Mrs Leo and Lue Mommy went on to unwind at the spa and spilled the tea on Montse’s antics, Montse and her bestie Beverely Steyn kissed and made up. The kumbaya moment was certainly without any messy drama as Steyn shared with her bestie how “the Queen of Constantia” Camilla McDowell revealed her messy side by bringing out receipts of Steyn’s ex-husband’s past. At Montse’s event, McDowell pulled Steyn aside along with RushTush to watch the drama unfold as she broke down the news of her research. Talk about being nosy, but could this be McDowell’s cold revenge for Steyn saging her home.

Story continues below Advertisement