Thato reaches her boiling point with all the whining on ‘The Real Housewives of Cape Town’

Talk about a roller-coaster season, it has been that and then some on “The Real Housewives of Cape Town”. The ladies came and infiltrated our Sunday viewing with their fabulosity and explosive drama.

Rooksie asked that there be no drama on the trip to Aquila Private Game Reserve when the ladies left Cape Town but that was clearly a tall order. Before the dinner the ladies had a great time bonding with each other. RushTush even delivered a lukewarm apology to Beverley for missing out on her own baby shower. She let Beverley know that her kind gestures to her have not gone unnoticed.

The moment between RushTush and Beverley was certainly not without any spice, with Beverley asking RushTush about the Ferrari and Maserati that she had been driving. RushTush fed Beverley's curiosity and let her know that she has been shopping for a new sports car, which is why she has been spotted in different luxury cars. Another relationship that was mended was that of Mrs Leo and Thato. On the morning of Mrs Leo’s birthday, Thato came through with a peace offering.

Thato gave a sincere apology to Mrs Leo for airing her husband’s dirty laundry during the fight at her temporary home. The ladies appeared to have buried the hatchet at that moment, for good. The ladies also got to go on a game drive, where they were split into groups to enjoy the sunset and animals. It was during this drive that it was revealed just how tight the bond is between Mrs Leo, Camilla and Beverley. The three musketeers spoke about how they have ventured into business together, to sell wine. Their new business, however, seemed to be disguised as a plan to get back at Thato.

Loveline conspiring with white women to bring down a fellow black woman is so disgusting man. I liked her so much. Sies man! #RHOCapeTown #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/wyQElGOZ2y — VEE (@sassie_Vee) September 25, 2022 Beverley explained that during her visit to the vineyard with Thato she learnt that a person can purchase a “wine label” to add to an unlabelled bottle and retail that as their own wine. Imagine old women creating a wine brand just to spite you! THATo is THAT girl and they know it #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/QtFzGb7ZwK — SiyaMinajj (@ZOLANZKIMINAJ) September 25, 2022 When Mrs Leo and Camilla got together for the precious moment of pasting the label, they took digs at Thato Wines. From its price, R37, to the wine being referred to as “papsak”, the ladies did not hold back. By the time everyone together for dinner, dressed to the nines, tensions spilled over.

The tension at the table was thick. Whatever energy Thato gives on that Table,I’m on her side, these three witches planned evil against her. #RHOCapeTown #rhoct pic.twitter.com/X5pJYvIWfH — Sheggz’s bracelet♥️Bryann♥️ (@Pertu41996561) September 25, 2022 Thato Wines was the wine of the evening, giving Thato another chance to explain her wine to the ladies without being interrupted. Thato's moment, however, was dampened by the three musketeers’ announcement of their new business venture.

Camilla strong-armed the conversation and brought out her receipts suggesting that Thato was not an actual winemaker. Camilla, Mrs Leo and Beverley were on their own as the rest of the ladies called them out on the execution of their announcement. “What was the point?” Rooksie, LueMommy and RushTush remarked as they called the ladies out.

Camilla and Bev are basically starting a wine brand just to spite Thato and try to bring her down. How old are these women? #RHOCapeTown #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/iQPzqMoS6O — VEE (@sassie_Vee) September 25, 2022 Thato, on the other hand, responded that she has a diploma from the University of Stellenbosch after completing the garagistes winemaking course. The back and forth with Thato and Camilla got hectic as accusations were being thrown at Thato. Camilla has a tendency to do research on people in order to take them down. She did research on her best friend Bev and now Thato. SHE IS THE SNAKE 🐍 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 pretends to be empathetic and get you to open up and use it against you.#RHOCT #RHOCapeTown https://t.co/vzJJyIHu4k — Hermosa_Kee✨ (@Kealeboga_Kee) September 26, 2022 Not being about the drama, Rooksie got up and left the table. She hadn't even got far when Thato reached boiling point and drenched Camilla's face in red wine.