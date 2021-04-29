'The Bachelor SA' Marc Buckner & Marisia are loved up after break up

Last year all eyes were on Marc Buckner and Marisia van Wyk in the hot and happening season two of M-Net’s “The Bachelor SA”.

In the most romantic setting, Marc offered Marisia a ring in the last episode and then the two strolled off into the sunset together.

During lockdown Marisia was with Marc in his Cape Town apartment, but after just two months their relationship hit rocky waters and Marisia was left posting single pictures on Instagram for everyone to see.

Now, almost a year later, it seems like the lovebirds have found their way back into each other’s hearts, and have been openly sharing loved up pictures on their socials while documenting their travels together.

Judging from the pictures, it seems like Marisia is back in Cape Town having the time of her life with her one and only Marc.

In Marisia’s most recent post, a sweet picture of the two with the lyrics of Coldplay’s “Paradise” as her caption donned her page.

It read: “When she was just a girl. She expected the world.

“But it flew away from her reach so.

“She ran away in her sleep. And dreamed of Para-para-paradise, Para-para-paradise, Para-para-paradise Every time she closed her eyes”.

In other picture of her enjoying a sunset with Marc, she wrote: “Cheers to a thousand more splendid sunsets to come 🌅 Had such a beautiful stay @eikehoffarm with @lusiluludog @marcbuckner & @freespiritetribe”.

Fans who rooted for the two, couldn’t get enough of their over-share on social media and flooded their posts with heartfelt messages.

“You both are Devine ! Loved you both from the very beginning & knew you will end up together & be the Love you both deserve 🙌: Own this paradise guys ❤️❤,” said Thandp.c.

While Nicolebreedt22 said: “Such a stunning couple and a stunning photo ❤️❤️😍😍. I am so happy for you both ❤️❤️. I loved you both from the start of the show ❤️. I knew that you guys would be together ❤️❤️.

“The chemistry was undeniable from the get go 😍. So thrilled for you both @marcbuckner @ries_la_lune ❤️”.