M-Net has secured the rights to produce a second season of "The Bachelor South Africa" and viewers will join the show’s new leading man on his rollercoaster of romance in next year’s month of love, February 2020. Jason Greer will be at his side, reprising the role of the show’s level-headed host.

M-Net and production company Rapid Blue have also officially started their search for the lovely ladies who will be vying for the heart of the new Bachelor and pursuing the possibility of finding their “Mr Right”.

Entries have opened online and will close on 20 August 2019 at 23:59.

"The Bachelor" franchise has a fantastic track record: 23 seasons of the show have been produced in the US and the format has been licensed to more than 30 countries. It follows the love journey of one lucky man who relies on Cupid to aim his arrows in the right direction. Through the series he gradually narrows down his options to the perfect match – who is typically the recipient of a romantic marriage proposal in the dramatic finale. Sometimes the couple later gets cold feet, but globally the format has seen many fairy-tale weddings and subsequent baby bumps.

But who is the Bachelor and who should line-up to sweep him off his feet?

South Africa, as well as the ladies, will know who the new Bachelor is before filming of the series commences.

To be part of the show, ladies have to be over 21 and single – either never married or divorced – and meet the requirements stipulated in the Terms and Conditions (published on mnet.tv). You need to fill out the short entry form on the M-Net website, where you will also be asked to submit two photographs of yourself.

Among the Terms and Conditions are that you are in possession of a valid South African ID document and that you will be available for filming between 5 October and 5 December.