’The Bachelor SA’s Lee Thompson finally finds love

It looks like Lee Thompson is no longer a bachelor. The season one bachelor of M-Net's “The Bachelor SA” posted a photograph on his Instagram account of himself holding his lucky lady. The two are overlooking the Cape Town ocean on a beautiful blue sky day. In the picture, Thompson’s face is recognisable and he is full of smiles, but the hers is blocked. He tagged the photograph “Finally found you.❤️ #TheBachelorSA #BachelorNation #SpecialOne”. View this post on Instagram Finally found you.❤️ A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 𝗟𝗘𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗦𝗢𝗡 (@leethompson52) on Jul 24, 2020 at 4:39am PDT Thompson, a businessman and model signed up for South Africa’s season one of “The Bachelor” in 2019. Thompson wined and dined 24 beautiful, diverse and accomplished women before choosing make-up artist Gina Myers in the final rose ceremony and putting the diamond encrusted ring on her finger, leaving the adventurous and independent, Jozaan Digue heart-broken.

We soon learned that the couple’s relationship did not last long and Thompson remained single for a while, while Jozaan has found love.

Now Thompson’s fans and followers want to know who is the mystery woman who has finally melted Thompson’s heart.

Ndekazi_m.mubanga said: “We want to see her face😍😍😍😍”.

Smartcookie_10 said: “Ok so I was wrong 🤣.... who is this mystery woman?! 😩 Ur killin us here dude... 😒”.

With all “The Bachelor” hashtags other fans are concluding that maybe she could be one of the ladies from the season that Thompson had rejected.

Moebiusmiracle said: “Who is she already😂😂you tagging the bachelor so does it mean it's one of the contestants? Curiosity kills the cat😂😂”.

Other fans said they were happy to see that Thompson finally found love and sent him congratulatory messages.

Tanyamaloney81 said: “❤️ Im glad you found someone special”.

Petratheart said: “Yaaaay finally somebody to love ❤️ congratulations”.