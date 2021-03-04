'The Bachelorette SA' to have kisses galore on episode four

Despite “The Bachelorette SA” undergoing critique from fans regarding the poor choice of men on the show, it still continues to pile on the drama, romance and jealousy week after week.

So far, we’ve seen the departure of three of the contestants. Long haired, Spanish speaking Mr Ten was the first to go on episode two.

Bradley got to serious too quick and opened up about his father, but the star of the show, Qiniso Van Damme, unfortunately didn’t give him a rose.

And the third lonely heart, Marc, was not 100% invested, and Qiniso said she didn’t need 50/50. Marc was sent home, but he wished her all the best.

With plenty guys still remaining, the next episode is one for the books. On episode four of Qiniso’s love story, a challenge separates the men from the boys.