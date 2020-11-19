'The Braai Show with AKA' might get a 2nd season according to executive producer

If you missed the first episode of “The Braai Show with AKA”, which aired on SABC1 last Thursday, be sure to catch the second one as AKA is joined by television producer, presenter and fashionista, Siya “Scoop” Makhathini. They shoot the breeze about culture, careers and life expectations. With AKA being one of Mzansi’s most-popular rappers, this show helps fans get to know the man behind the fame. That’s where executive producer David Phume comes in. In a recent chat with IOL Entertainment, Phume expanded on the birth of this star-driven series, which first released on AKA TV, an online subscription based platform in June.

He said: “‘The Braai Show with AKA’ is a collaborative effort of some of the best talent in entertainment.

“The concept of AKA TV resonated with me as it spoke to the two things I am most passionate about and that is media and technology.”

AKA in a scene from his show. Picture: Supplied

On the decision to forego a background with something closer to the music sector, Phume explained: “A braai is a ritual that resonates with us in Mzansi, it brings an unexplainable feeling of warmth and joy. It was almost an obvious choice to use "the braai" as a driving mechanism for the show.

“A braai is easy and relaxed, allowing the conversation to be many things: fun, rich and, most importantly, revealing - more than what we already know.

“Personal likes and motivations, professional insights, experiences, desires and so on.

“From jewellery and where it comes from to national and global concerns, you will want to watch every minute to join the dots and create your own impression.”

Another commendable aspect of the show is the fact that AKA is joined by a wonderful mix of iconic names à la Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula; famed TV presenter and fashionista, Afrotainment owner and creator of the “Fact Durban Rocks” movement, DJ Tira; as well as South African Hip Hop Award winner, Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena.

Executive producer David Phume. Picture: Supplied

Interestingly, this show was shot during SA’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Phume revealed: “Production started in May. In addition to the all-important basics (recording all participants, screening, sanitising crew and equipment, and fostering social distance), we adopted new ways of shooting and post-production.

“More virtual meetings, more digital processes and less physical contact to minimise the risk of transmission.”

On AKA’s feelings on the show, the executive producer shared: “AKA has been actively involved since inception, we are all approaching it with bullishness.”

He added: “People will get to experience a different side of AKA who is not just a great musician but now a content creator for a mass audience.”

As for the possibility of a second season or the show being used as a blueprint with other artists in mind, Phume commented: “A follow-up series is definitely in our plans.

“AKA is an incredible cultural icon and attracts a range of interesting personalities.

“Viewer feedback will greatly influence the future so for now, we hope you enjoy this inaugural series.”

“The Braai Show with AKA” airs on SABC1 on Thursday at 7pm.