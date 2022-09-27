The competition is stiff as ‘Idols SA’ season 18 draws closer to the Top 5

“Idols SA” Season 18 is heating up as we get closer to the Top 5. This week saw the Top 8 finalists pay homage to the music their parents listened to as kids.

Unfortunately, it was the end of the “Idols SA“ journey for Tesmin- Robyn, from Joburg. Tesmin-Robyn. Picture: Supplied The 23-year-old was at the shallow end with about 7 million votes among all the contestants. With her third attempt at “Idols SA”, she told IOL Entertainment that it’s not the end of her musical journey. She said: “I’ll most definitely be working on getting my music out, having made the connections I’ve made I think I’m ready to put myself out there fully.

“A lot is still under wraps until I’ve confirmed them 100%”. Meanwhile, the eight remaining finalists move full steam ahead as they battle it out for a spot in next week’s top 7. Mzansi decided that their Top 8 were: Nozi, CeeJay, Zee, Kabelo, Ty Loner, Thapelo, Mpilo and Noxolo.

Tapping into music their parents grew up listening to, the group took a trip down memory lane with some of the world’s greatest hits from artists such as The Beatles, Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey. Last night, the nine remaining #IdolsSA finalists opened the show with a medley of songs to honour TKZee. Here's a short snippet. pic.twitter.com/i6cxzilqN9 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 26, 2022 If there was any performance that made one laugh and cry at the same time, it was this week’s group performance paying tribute to kwaito legends TKZee. The top 8 had the Heartfelt Arena on their feet with an upbeat medley of “Dlala Mapantsula”, “Phala Fala”,“Fiasco” and “Shibobo”.

You have to see it to believe it! That said, #IdolsSA highlights from last night are proudly presented to you by @SpotifyAfrica – #YouLikeItWeGotIt. https://t.co/hGVQdYC7qA pic.twitter.com/Zb9XDl8E4p — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 26, 2022 Nozi performed Roberta Flack’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”, a song her dad enjoyed in high school. Somizi Mhlongo, who gave Nozi a standing ovation, said: “There’s no word in the dictionary that can describe what you’ve just done.” Nozi made headlines after she received a mention from Jennifer Hudson on her sterling performance of “Giving Myself” last week.

JR Bogopa said: “A song like that is hard to mess up when you have a brilliant voice. “You personified what it is to be a vocal powerhouse.” Nozi told IOL Entertainment: “I feel so blessed having to make it to the next round. I feel the Lord’s favour upon me, honestly speaking and truly grateful.” CeeJay serenaded the judges with Mafikizolo’s Mas’thokoze, receiving some constructive feedback.

Thembi Seete said: “I didn’t know where you were going with the song, but you recovered. There’s nothing I can fault.” Bogopa begged to differ. “There was no vocal control. I know you were a bit unsure by singing to the judges, but it was not it.” Next was Zee, who sang UB40’s “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You”. Her performance made the judges fall in love with her.

Bogopa said he appreciated her raspy, smooth vocals. “Thank you for listening to the judges last week.” Mhlongo said: “You looked the part and sounded the part, you rectified everything. “Trust me, I am falling in love with you.”

Seete agreed: “You sounded beautiful, you were soft, gentle and gave the song a queen-like interpretation. This week you came back with a bang.” Zee said: “Being on the next round really validates just how people see and appreciate what I do so I honestly just feel honoured and grateful for the fan-love I’ve been receiving, from now on it’s all about pushing forward and doing great at all times.” Kabelo took on the Luther Vandross’s “Here and Now”, receiving a muted response from the judges.

Mhlongo said Kabelo needed to up his game. “You chose a difficult song. This one has put you in a dangerous position.” Seete had doubt she heard the song choices. She advised him to “pay attention to your verses as much as you pay attention to your chorus.” Ty Loner sang New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain”.

Seete said it was another big performance for him. “If it happens that you don’t win, you are going to be fine. Carry on with the discipline and passion you have.” Bogopa said there were many successful versions of this song, but the Ty Loner one “is right up there with my favourites.” Ty Loner shared: “The fact that I’ve been in this long and still having to make it through to the next round really makes me feel good, because not only am I progressing in the competition but my progression is also a sign of how many people believe in me and that fulfils me.

“I wish to continue this journey here and even after, while still having the love and support I now receive, in hopes that it will grow for the best.” Thapelo was next and delivered an emotionally charged performance of The Beatles’ “Let it Be”, reducing him to tears and scoring him a standing ovation from all three judges. Bogopa thanked him for his talent and sharing it with the country.

“That rendition could easily be a gospel one that could be released by you. You’re one big bundle of talent. You’re special man.” Mhlongo said Thapelo performed like a million bucks and gave the singer a signature “Woo Shem!” Thaphelo said: “I’m so grateful and when my name was called I didn’t believe it, I was shocked with joy in me. I am excited to be part of top 8 and this means more hard work to move to the next round, be disciplined, take all notes from judges and continue to implement.“

Mpilo gave her own rendition of Mariah Carey’s “Hero”, which highly impressed the judging panel. Mhlongo described her performance as “Perfection”. Seete said it was beautiful to witness Mpilo’s growth in the competition.

“You carried the song like a queen,” she said. Bogopa commended Mpilo for carrying the song alone, without any backing vocals. “If your fans let you down and don’t vote for you, I’ll sign you myself,” he said.

Mpilo said: “I am super excited and humbled, I never thought I would reach here in the competition. I am so grateful to everyone who voted for me. I'm really blessed with people who love me and who want to see me going up.” Wrapping up the show was Noxolo, who performed Natalie Cole’s “Miss You Like Crazy”. Seete said Noxolo was “such a joy to watch”. “I’m sure your mom is super proud. You’re putting in the work.”